Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] Is Currently 4.15 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE: HOG] gained 4.15% or 1.65 points to close at $41.43 with a heavy trading volume of 3743295 shares. The company report on October 27, 2020 that Harley-Davidson & Hero Motocorp Announce Agreements for India Market.

Embarking on a new journey together, Harley-Davidson, Inc. (“Harley-Davidson”), the legendary motorcycle manufacturer and Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest maker of motorcycles and scooters in terms of unit volumes, announced that the two will ride together in India.

Per a distribution agreement, Hero MotoCorp will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles and sell Parts & Accessories and General Merchandise riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and Hero MotorCorp’s existing dealership network in India.

It opened the trading session at $40.06, the shares rose to $41.82 and dropped to $39.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HOG points out that the company has recorded 76.67% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -189.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, HOG reached to a volume of 3743295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOG shares is $38.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Harley-Davidson Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Harley-Davidson Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $36, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on HOG stock. On July 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HOG shares from 24 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harley-Davidson Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOG in the course of the last twelve months was 7.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for HOG stock

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.57. With this latest performance, HOG shares gained by 42.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.68 for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.19, while it was recorded at 38.26 for the last single week of trading, and 26.15 for the last 200 days.

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.44 and a Gross Margin at +31.58. Harley-Davidson Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.90.

Return on Total Capital for HOG is now 5.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 416.21. Additionally, HOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 286.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] managed to generate an average of $84,727 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Harley-Davidson Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Harley-Davidson Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harley-Davidson Inc. go to 0.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]

There are presently around $5,815 million, or 96.30% of HOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,160,557, which is approximately -6.653% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,027,858 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $539.74 million in HOG stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $518.85 million in HOG stock with ownership of nearly 39.486% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Harley-Davidson Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE:HOG] by around 19,763,978 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 14,502,139 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 106,082,609 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,348,726 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOG stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,683,328 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 3,249,329 shares during the same period.