GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] is -23.62% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GDRX] gained 1.38% on the last trading session, reaching $38.57 price per share at the time. The company report on November 12, 2020 that GoodRx Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform in the United States, has released its third quarter 2020 financial results and posted a letter to shareholders on the Overview page of its investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com.

Trading Powerhouse Gifts 12 Stock Market Lessons For Free Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

GoodRx management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and the Company’s business outlook.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. represents 383.22 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.74 billion with the latest information. GDRX stock price has been found in the range of $37.11 to $38.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, GDRX reached a trading volume of 1998782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDRX shares is $52.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for GoodRx Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2020, representing the official price target for GoodRx Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on GDRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoodRx Holdings Inc. is set at 3.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81.

Trading performance analysis for GDRX stock

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.25.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.93 for GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX], while it was recorded at 38.50 for the last single week of trading.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.54 and a Gross Margin at +92.89. GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.93.

Return on Total Capital for GDRX is now 43.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.22. Additionally, GDRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 197.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 176.85.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.60 and a Current Ratio set at 19.60.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoodRx Holdings Inc. go to 35.42%.

An analysis of insider ownership at GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]

There are presently around $6,536 million, or 88.19% of GDRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDRX stocks are: FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 84,700,550, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; SPECTRUM EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 48,145,075 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.86 billion in GDRX stocks shares; and SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C., currently with $116.88 million in GDRX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoodRx Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GDRX] by around 169,449,192 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,449,192 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDRX stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 169,449,192 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.