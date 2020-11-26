For Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD], Analyst sees a drop to $106. What next?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE: PXD] traded at a low on 11/25/20, posting a -1.25 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $109.96. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Pioneer Natural Resources Declares Dividend on Common Shares.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) (“Pioneer” or “the Company”) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share on Pioneer’s outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable January 14, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2020.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1685335 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pioneer Natural Resources Company stands at 4.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.09%.

The market cap for PXD stock reached $18.23 billion, with 165.00 million shares outstanding and 162.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, PXD reached a trading volume of 1685335 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXD shares is $128.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pioneer Natural Resources Company is set at 4.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for PXD in the course of the last twelve months was 9.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has PXD stock performed recently?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.22. With this latest performance, PXD shares gained by 31.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.94 for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.88, while it was recorded at 103.65 for the last single week of trading, and 93.00 for the last 200 days.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.88 and a Gross Margin at +23.23. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.79.

Return on Total Capital for PXD is now 13.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.41. Additionally, PXD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] managed to generate an average of $324,150 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pioneer Natural Resources Company posted 2.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PXD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company go to 13.37%.

Insider trade positions for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]

There are presently around $16,504 million, or 93.10% of PXD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PXD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,354,029, which is approximately 12.954% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,088,193 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.77 billion in PXD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.08 billion in PXD stock with ownership of nearly 0.218% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pioneer Natural Resources Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 274 institutional holders increased their position in Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE:PXD] by around 10,332,906 shares. Additionally, 334 investors decreased positions by around 9,896,703 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 129,864,208 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,093,817 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PXD stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,419,509 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 883,343 shares during the same period.