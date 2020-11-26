For NewAge Inc. [NBEV], Analyst sees a drop to $3.50. What next?

NewAge Inc. [NASDAQ: NBEV] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.49 during the day while it closed the day at $3.41. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Dr. Fred W. Cooper Joins Board of Directors of NewAge, Inc.

NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based social selling and distribution company with a network of independent business owners across 75 countries worldwide, announced that it has appointed Dr. Fred W. Cooper, Ph.D., as a member of its board of directors, effective November 16, 2020.

Dr. Cooper brings more than 25 years of e-commerce and direct selling experience and was a Founder and the Chief Executive Officer of ARIIX prior to completing the merger. Under Dr. Cooper’s leadership, ARIIX was one of the fastest-growing direct selling companies over its nine years of business, and in 2020, was recognized as number 35 on the DSN’s list of Top 100 global companies. Prior to founding ARIIX in July 2011, he was the President and Chief Operating Officer of NYSE listed USANA Health Sciences. He started his career in direct sales at USANA in 1998 where he played many critical roles, serving in different executive capacities in Special Projects, Information Technology, and Global Operations. Dr. Cooper also spent over ten years teaching entrepreneurship and statistics courses as a part-time professor at the University of Utah.

NewAge Inc. stock has also gained 26.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NBEV stock has inclined by 61.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 125.83% and gained 87.36% year-on date.

The market cap for NBEV stock reached $339.23 million, with 97.82 million shares outstanding and 95.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, NBEV reached a trading volume of 1982097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NBEV shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NBEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for NewAge Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2019, representing the official price target for NewAge Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Alliance Global Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on NBEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NewAge Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

NBEV stock trade performance evaluation

NewAge Inc. [NBEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.30. With this latest performance, NBEV shares gained by 25.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 125.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.94 for NewAge Inc. [NBEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.38, while it was recorded at 3.23 for the last single week of trading, and 1.89 for the last 200 days.

NewAge Inc. [NBEV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NewAge Inc. [NBEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.37 and a Gross Margin at +56.89. NewAge Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.41.

Return on Total Capital for NBEV is now -26.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NewAge Inc. [NBEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.58. Additionally, NBEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NewAge Inc. [NBEV] managed to generate an average of -$96,183 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.NewAge Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NewAge Inc. [NBEV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NewAge Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -225.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NBEV.

NewAge Inc. [NBEV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $72 million, or 22.10% of NBEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NBEV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,052,327, which is approximately -0.322% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,015,916 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.1 million in NBEV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.59 million in NBEV stock with ownership of nearly 14.971% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NewAge Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in NewAge Inc. [NASDAQ:NBEV] by around 1,656,587 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 2,472,088 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 16,992,520 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,121,195 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NBEV stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,037,933 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 266,631 shares during the same period.