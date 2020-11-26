For Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG], Analyst sees a rise to $34. What next?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] traded at a low on 11/25/20, posting a -1.03 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $34.70. The company report on November 25, 2020 that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) announced that its board of directors has declared the following dividends on its preferred stock payable on January 6, 2021, to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business on December 22, 2020:.

a quarterly cash dividend of $10.71672222 per share on CFG’s 5.500% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A;.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2792285 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Citizens Financial Group Inc. stands at 2.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.22%.

The market cap for CFG stock reached $15.06 billion, with 426.85 million shares outstanding and 425.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.46M shares, CFG reached a trading volume of 2792285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $31.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.19.

How has CFG stock performed recently?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.74. With this latest performance, CFG shares gained by 30.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.41 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.46, while it was recorded at 33.62 for the last single week of trading, and 25.55 for the last 200 days.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.87. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.95.

Return on Total Capital for CFG is now 5.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.95. Additionally, CFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] managed to generate an average of $314,211 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. posted 0.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.95/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to -7.48%.

Insider trade positions for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]

There are presently around $13,973 million, or 96.68% of CFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,504,488, which is approximately -2.951% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,768,894 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 billion in CFG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $836.9 million in CFG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citizens Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 253 institutional holders increased their position in Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CFG] by around 48,655,201 shares. Additionally, 316 investors decreased positions by around 47,945,537 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 306,069,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 402,670,478 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFG stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,215,861 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 10,380,186 shares during the same period.