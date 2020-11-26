First Solar Inc. [FSLR] moved up 2.26: Why It’s Important

First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ: FSLR] gained 2.26% on the last trading session, reaching $92.45 price per share at the time. The company report on October 28, 2020 that First Solar, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Net sales of $928 million.

Net income per share of $1.45.

First Solar Inc. represents 105.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.72 billion with the latest information. FSLR stock price has been found in the range of $89.51 to $93.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, FSLR reached a trading volume of 2216595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about First Solar Inc. [FSLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSLR shares is $84.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for First Solar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2020, representing the official price target for First Solar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $94, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on FSLR stock. On October 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for FSLR shares from 45 to 86.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Solar Inc. is set at 4.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for FSLR in the course of the last twelve months was 66.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

Trading performance analysis for FSLR stock

First Solar Inc. [FSLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.76. With this latest performance, FSLR shares gained by 12.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 98.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.50 for First Solar Inc. [FSLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.75, while it was recorded at 87.71 for the last single week of trading, and 58.77 for the last 200 days.

First Solar Inc. [FSLR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Solar Inc. [FSLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.02 and a Gross Margin at +17.88. First Solar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.75.

Return on Total Capital for FSLR is now 4.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Solar Inc. [FSLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.68. Additionally, FSLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Solar Inc. [FSLR] managed to generate an average of -$17,414 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.First Solar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

First Solar Inc. [FSLR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, First Solar Inc. posted 2.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Solar Inc. go to 25.95%.

An analysis of insider ownership at First Solar Inc. [FSLR]

There are presently around $6,811 million, or 75.90% of FSLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSLR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,516,800, which is approximately 8.316% of the company’s market cap and around 8.60% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 9,825,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $908.34 million in FSLR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $710.03 million in FSLR stock with ownership of nearly 8.058% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Solar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ:FSLR] by around 12,032,030 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 4,600,445 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 57,034,933 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,667,408 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSLR stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,841,796 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 410,304 shares during the same period.