Euronav NV [EURN] is -34.21% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Euronav NV [NYSE: EURN] plunged by -$0.27 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $8.33 during the day while it closed the day at $8.25. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Euronav NV to Host Earnings Call.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 5, 2020 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/70377.

Euronav NV stock has also gained 1.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EURN stock has declined by -9.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.48% and lost -34.21% year-on date.

The market cap for EURN stock reached $1.68 billion, with 203.96 million shares outstanding and 182.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, EURN reached a trading volume of 2371207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Euronav NV [EURN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EURN shares is $12.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EURN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Euronav NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Euronav NV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Euronav NV is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for EURN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70.

EURN stock trade performance evaluation

Euronav NV [EURN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.48. With this latest performance, EURN shares gained by 6.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EURN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.06 for Euronav NV [EURN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.39, while it was recorded at 8.22 for the last single week of trading, and 9.34 for the last 200 days.

Euronav NV [EURN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Euronav NV [EURN] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.31 and a Gross Margin at +25.48. Euronav NV’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.04.

Return on Total Capital for EURN is now 4.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Euronav NV [EURN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.47. Additionally, EURN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Euronav NV [EURN] managed to generate an average of $34,458 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Euronav NV [EURN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Euronav NV posted 0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EURN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Euronav NV go to -13.00%.

Euronav NV [EURN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $518 million, or 40.58% of EURN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EURN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 11,994,398, which is approximately 84.377% of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 11,291,219 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.15 million in EURN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $48.7 million in EURN stock with ownership of nearly 23.44% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Euronav NV stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Euronav NV [NYSE:EURN] by around 9,291,633 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 16,720,405 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 36,822,465 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,834,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EURN stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,097,552 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,366,719 shares during the same period.