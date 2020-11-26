Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] stock Upgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $45

Essential Utilities Inc. [NYSE: WTRG] gained 1.38% or 0.63 points to close at $46.28 with a heavy trading volume of 1898851 shares. The company report on November 25, 2020 that Christopher Franklin, Chairman and CEO of Essential Utilities Inc. appointed to Allegheny Conference on Community Development Board of Directors.

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) announced Christopher Franklin, chairman and CEO of Essential Utilities, has been appointed to the Allegheny Conference on Community Development’s Board of Directors.

In March 2020, Essential Utilities purchased Peoples, the largest natural gas distribution company in Pennsylvania, headquartered in Pittsburgh Pa.

It opened the trading session at $45.93, the shares rose to $46.52 and dropped to $45.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WTRG points out that the company has recorded 5.76% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -52.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, WTRG reached to a volume of 1898851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTRG shares is $50.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Essential Utilities Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Essential Utilities Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on WTRG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Essential Utilities Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for WTRG stock

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.18. With this latest performance, WTRG shares gained by 6.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.24 for Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.32, while it was recorded at 44.63 for the last single week of trading, and 42.97 for the last 200 days.

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.76 and a Gross Margin at +47.50. Essential Utilities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.24.

Return on Total Capital for WTRG is now 6.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.83. Additionally, WTRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] managed to generate an average of $141,846 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Essential Utilities Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Essential Utilities Inc. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Essential Utilities Inc. go to 6.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG]

There are presently around $7,949 million, or 72.90% of WTRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,432,711, which is approximately -4.245% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,512,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in WTRG stocks shares; and CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $1.0 billion in WTRG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Essential Utilities Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 243 institutional holders increased their position in Essential Utilities Inc. [NYSE:WTRG] by around 10,011,965 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 8,254,537 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 153,501,680 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,768,182 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTRG stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,120,123 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 4,310,693 shares during the same period.