DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] Stock trading around $5.35 per share: What’s Next?

DHT Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DHT] price plunged by -0.74 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on November 10, 2020 that DHT Holdings, Inc. Third Quarter 2020 Results.

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, November 9, 2020 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) (“DHT” or the “Company”) announced its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

A sum of 2573671 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.77M shares. DHT Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $5.40 and dropped to a low of $5.26 until finishing in the latest session at $5.35.

The one-year DHT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.31. The average equity rating for DHT stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHT shares is $6.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for DHT Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2020, representing the official price target for DHT Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DHT Holdings Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHT in the course of the last twelve months was 3.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

DHT Stock Performance Analysis:

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.15. With this latest performance, DHT shares gained by 7.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.70 for DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.17, while it was recorded at 5.27 for the last single week of trading, and 5.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DHT Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.95 and a Gross Margin at +28.72. DHT Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.77.

Return on Total Capital for DHT is now 7.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.57. Additionally, DHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] managed to generate an average of $4,334,059 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.DHT Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

DHT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DHT Holdings Inc. posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT Holdings Inc. go to 5.00%.

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $474 million, or 56.80% of DHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 18,889,389, which is approximately 79.125% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 11,495,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.5 million in DHT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $37.31 million in DHT stock with ownership of nearly -22.925% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DHT Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in DHT Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DHT] by around 16,280,797 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 11,708,396 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 60,663,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,652,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHT stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,659,511 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 6,185,224 shares during the same period.