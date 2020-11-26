Datadog Inc. [DDOG] is 147.51% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] gained 4.86% or 4.33 points to close at $93.51 with a heavy trading volume of 3020611 shares. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Datadog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, announced that management will present at the following investor conferences.

The RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Virtual Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 10:40 a.m., Eastern Time.

It opened the trading session at $89.39, the shares rose to $93.92 and dropped to $88.95, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DDOG points out that the company has recorded 31.21% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -223.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.96M shares, DDOG reached to a volume of 3020611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Datadog Inc. [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $100.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $106 to $109, while Needham kept a Buy rating on DDOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 5.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 52.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 299.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.50.

Trading performance analysis for DDOG stock

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.11. With this latest performance, DDOG shares dropped by -7.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.71 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.31, while it was recorded at 90.34 for the last single week of trading, and 73.37 for the last 200 days.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc. [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.55 and a Gross Margin at +75.48. Datadog Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.61.

Return on Total Capital for DDOG is now -4.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.72. Additionally, DDOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] managed to generate an average of -$11,910 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Datadog Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG.

An analysis of insider ownership at Datadog Inc. [DDOG]

There are presently around $13,398 million, or 70.60% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 20,072,099, which is approximately -13.271% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,733,451 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $788.53 million in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly 4.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Datadog Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 279 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 31,035,101 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 15,779,011 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 96,464,533 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,278,645 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,169,505 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 2,341,705 shares during the same period.