Danske Bank lifts Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [NASDAQ: ERIC] gained 0.57% on the last trading session, reaching $12.26 price per share at the time. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Correction of date for Ericsson’s fourth quarter report 2020.

Ericsson’s (NASDAQ: ERIC) financial report for the fourth quarter 2020, will be issued on January 29, 2021. By mistake an incorrect date is stated in the financial report for the third quarter of 2020, published on October 21. The error occurs on page 12, last sentence, “Date for next report: January 26, 2021”.

Trading Powerhouse Gifts 12 Stock Market Lessons For Free Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

FOLLOW US:.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) represents 3.33 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $41.14 billion with the latest information. ERIC stock price has been found in the range of $12.19 to $12.28.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.43M shares, ERIC reached a trading volume of 3153249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERIC shares is $13.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERIC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Danske Bank have made an estimate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on ERIC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERIC in the course of the last twelve months was 43.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for ERIC stock

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.42. With this latest performance, ERIC shares gained by 4.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.63 for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.37, while it was recorded at 12.15 for the last single week of trading, and 9.85 for the last 200 days.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.66 and a Gross Margin at +37.47. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.98.

Return on Total Capital for ERIC is now 17.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.63. Additionally, ERIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] managed to generate an average of $22,360 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) go to 28.97%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]

There are presently around $3,621 million, or 10.20% of ERIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERIC stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 123,879,882, which is approximately -1.532% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 29,121,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $357.03 million in ERIC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $183.42 million in ERIC stock with ownership of nearly 65.147% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [NASDAQ:ERIC] by around 46,617,384 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 29,084,455 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 219,617,323 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,319,162 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERIC stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,991,373 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 8,472,595 shares during the same period.