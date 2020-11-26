Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. [CIK] Revenue clocked in at $16.57 million, down -1.55% YTD: What’s Next?

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. [NYSE: CIK] jumped around 0.01 points, while shares priced at $3.17 at the close of the session, up 0.16%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 732.84K shares, CIK reached a trading volume of 2196495 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. [CIK]?

Stifel Nicolaus have made an estimate for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2007.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03.

How has CIK stock performed recently?

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. [CIK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.92. With this latest performance, CIK shares gained by 5.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.18 for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. [CIK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.01, while it was recorded at 3.13 for the last single week of trading, and 2.79 for the last 200 days.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. [CIK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. [CIK]

There are presently around $22 million, or 29.14% of CIK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIK stocks are: SIT INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 1,936,442, which is approximately 164.277% of the company’s market cap and around 0.71% of the total institutional ownership; LPL FINANCIAL LLC, holding 1,130,876 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.58 million in CIK stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $2.41 million in CIK stock with ownership of nearly -10.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. [NYSE:CIK] by around 1,374,335 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 1,118,883 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 4,345,550 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,838,768 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIK stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 61,072 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 722,546 shares during the same period.