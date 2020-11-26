CoreCivic Inc. [CXW] Is Currently 0.64 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

CoreCivic Inc. [NYSE: CXW] gained 0.64% or 0.05 points to close at $7.84 with a heavy trading volume of 2080549 shares. The company report on November 5, 2020 that CoreCivic Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) (the Company) announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

Financial Highlights – Third Quarter 2020.

It opened the trading session at $7.64, the shares rose to $7.90 and dropped to $7.52, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CXW points out that the company has recorded -34.83% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -36.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, CXW reached to a volume of 2080549 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CoreCivic Inc. [CXW]:

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for CoreCivic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price from $30 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2017, representing the official price target for CoreCivic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $28, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on CXW stock. On November 11, 2016, analysts increased their price target for CXW shares from 17 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CoreCivic Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CXW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for CXW in the course of the last twelve months was 7.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for CXW stock

CoreCivic Inc. [CXW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.84. With this latest performance, CXW shares gained by 30.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CXW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.23 for CoreCivic Inc. [CXW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.33, while it was recorded at 7.27 for the last single week of trading, and 10.19 for the last 200 days.

CoreCivic Inc. [CXW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CoreCivic Inc. [CXW] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.08 and a Gross Margin at +20.87. CoreCivic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.54.

Return on Total Capital for CXW is now 5.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CoreCivic Inc. [CXW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.18. Additionally, CXW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CoreCivic Inc. [CXW] managed to generate an average of $13,420 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.CoreCivic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

CoreCivic Inc. [CXW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CoreCivic Inc. posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CXW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CoreCivic Inc. go to 6.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CoreCivic Inc. [CXW]

There are presently around $687 million, or 73.90% of CXW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CXW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,167,596, which is approximately 4.719% of the company’s market cap and around 1.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,743,591 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $139.11 million in CXW stocks shares; and PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC, currently with $34.21 million in CXW stock with ownership of nearly 40.752% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CoreCivic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in CoreCivic Inc. [NYSE:CXW] by around 13,772,608 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 10,233,407 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 63,678,814 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,684,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CXW stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,075,576 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,245,087 shares during the same period.