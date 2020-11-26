Compass Point lifts SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

SITE Centers Corp. [NYSE: SITC] price plunged by -2.15 percent to reach at -$0.24. The company report on November 13, 2020 that SITE Centers Declares Common Stock Dividend of $0.05 for Fourth Quarter 2020.

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) declared its fourth quarter 2020 common stock dividend of $0.05 per share. The common stock dividend is payable on January 7, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 11, 2020. This dividend payment, together with dividends previously paid by the Company in 2020, satisfy the Company’s taxable income distribution requirements for calendar year 2020, as currently projected.

A sum of 3031181 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.51M shares. SITE Centers Corp. shares reached a high of $11.05 and dropped to a low of $10.73 until finishing in the latest session at $10.90.

The one-year SITC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -29.15. The average equity rating for SITC stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SITC shares is $8.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SITC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for SITE Centers Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2020, representing the official price target for SITE Centers Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Odeon analysts kept a Buy rating on SITC stock. On December 17, 2019, analysts increased their price target for SITC shares from 13.50 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SITE Centers Corp. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for SITC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for SITC in the course of the last twelve months was 57.40.

SITC Stock Performance Analysis:

SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.22. With this latest performance, SITC shares gained by 53.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SITC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.07 for SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.96, while it was recorded at 10.69 for the last single week of trading, and 7.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SITE Centers Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.70 and a Gross Margin at +40.53. SITE Centers Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.74.

Return on Total Capital for SITC is now 1.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.43. Additionally, SITC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] managed to generate an average of $277,042 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

SITC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SITE Centers Corp. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SITC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SITE Centers Corp. go to -6.04%.

SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,743 million, or 84.70% of SITC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SITC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,849,244, which is approximately -2.862% of the company’s market cap and around 17.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,005,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $250.76 million in SITC stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $174.6 million in SITC stock with ownership of nearly -23.974% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SITE Centers Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in SITE Centers Corp. [NYSE:SITC] by around 13,183,092 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 24,261,633 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 122,449,778 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,894,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SITC stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,976,217 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 5,730,778 shares during the same period.