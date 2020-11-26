CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $13

CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE: CNHI] loss -0.27% or -0.03 points to close at $11.23 with a heavy trading volume of 2158652 shares. The company report on November 25, 2020 that CNH Industrial announces pricing of its offering of Euro 750,000,000 guaranteed 0.000% notes due April 2024.

London, November 25, 2020.

It opened the trading session at $11.28, the shares rose to $11.29 and dropped to $11.155, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CNHI points out that the company has recorded 82.60% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -121.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, CNHI reached to a volume of 2158652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNHI shares is $11.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for CNH Industrial N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 21, 2020, representing the official price target for CNH Industrial N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $9.50, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on CNHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNH Industrial N.V. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNHI in the course of the last twelve months was 3.66.

Trading performance analysis for CNHI stock

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.45. With this latest performance, CNHI shares gained by 39.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.08 for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.73, while it was recorded at 10.87 for the last single week of trading, and 7.51 for the last 200 days.

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.83 and a Gross Margin at +22.50. CNH Industrial N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.06.

Return on Total Capital for CNHI is now 10.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 416.10. Additionally, CNHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 416.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] managed to generate an average of $22,394 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CNH Industrial N.V. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNH Industrial N.V. go to 5.61%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]

There are presently around $3,317 million, or 49.45% of CNHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNHI stocks are: HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 44,816,314, which is approximately -0.247% of the company’s market cap and around 27.05% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,018,127 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $348.33 million in CNHI stocks shares; and AMUNDI PIONEER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $344.99 million in CNHI stock with ownership of nearly 0.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNH Industrial N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE:CNHI] by around 45,170,199 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 17,678,984 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 232,477,352 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,326,535 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNHI stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,025,264 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 960,423 shares during the same period.