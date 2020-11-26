China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] gain 130.15% so far this year. What now?

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX: CPHI] price surged by 27.07 percent to reach at $0.12. The company report on November 14, 2020 that China Pharma Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: CPHI) (“China Pharma,” the “Company” or “We”), an NYSE American-listed corporation with a fully-integrated specialty pharmaceuticals subsidiary based in China, announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter Highlights.

A sum of 3533743 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 425.86K shares. China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $0.60 and dropped to a low of $0.40 until finishing in the latest session at $0.55.

The average equity rating for CPHI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]:

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2010.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Pharma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

CPHI Stock Performance Analysis:

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.62. With this latest performance, CPHI shares gained by 23.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 134.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.68 for China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4033, while it was recorded at 0.4460 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4880 for the last 200 days.

Insight into China Pharma Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.06 and a Gross Margin at +13.04. China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -189.51.

Return on Total Capital for CPHI is now -12.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.69. Additionally, CPHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] managed to generate an average of -$85,546 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

CPHI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, China Pharma Holdings Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for China Pharma Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.00% of CPHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPHI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 728,580, which is approximately -13.066% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 235,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in CPHI stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $82000.0 in CPHI stock with ownership of nearly 152.863% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in China Pharma Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in China Pharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX:CPHI] by around 229,652 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 169,751 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 861,080 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,260,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPHI stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 98,530 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 60,251 shares during the same period.