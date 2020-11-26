Chewy Inc. [CHWY] Is Currently 3.11 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] gained 3.11% on the last trading session, reaching $69.34 price per share at the time. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Chewy Launches Customer Give Back Initiatives, Exceeds $27 Million in Animal Shelter Aid.

During season of giving, Chewy delivers impact and opportunities for pet parents to help non-profit partners.

Chewy, Inc. (“Chewy”) (NYSE: CHWY), a trusted online destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, announced that it will match customer purchase amounts and donate the total in food and supplies to animal welfare organizations in need this Giving Tuesday, up to $2 Million. The news comes on the heels of Chewy’s recently launched Wish List feature, a tool designed to make donating to shelters and rescues quick and easy. These latest efforts to support shelters and rescues across the country add to the more than $27 Million in products that Chewy has already donated this year.

Chewy Inc. represents 404.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $27.72 billion with the latest information. CHWY stock price has been found in the range of $67.1462 to $69.72.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.34M shares, CHWY reached a trading volume of 3071774 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chewy Inc. [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $73.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $59 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $62 to $74, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on CHWY stock. On September 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CHWY shares from 45 to 49.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 3.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.69.

Trading performance analysis for CHWY stock

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.43. With this latest performance, CHWY shares gained by 2.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 190.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.87 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.43, while it was recorded at 68.26 for the last single week of trading, and 48.81 for the last 200 days.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chewy Inc. [CHWY] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.21 and a Gross Margin at +22.60. Chewy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chewy Inc. [CHWY] managed to generate an average of -$21,031 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 6.58.Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chewy Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHWY.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chewy Inc. [CHWY]

There are presently around $27,945 million, or 89.80% of CHWY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 320,266,549, which is approximately 0.245% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 16,858,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 billion in CHWY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $448.55 million in CHWY stock with ownership of nearly 20.969% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chewy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 232 institutional holders increased their position in Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY] by around 22,460,105 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 18,366,056 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 362,194,293 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 403,020,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHWY stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,371,574 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 5,754,341 shares during the same period.