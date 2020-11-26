Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] Revenue clocked in at $4.32 billion, down -2.62% YTD: What’s Next?

Capri Holdings Limited [NYSE: CPRI] price plunged by -0.32 percent to reach at -$0.12. The company report on November 25, 2020 that Capri Holdings Limited Announces Participation at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, announced that John D. Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Thomas J. Edwards, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference, held virtually, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

A sum of 3240333 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.94M shares. Capri Holdings Limited shares reached a high of $37.67 and dropped to a low of $35.71 until finishing in the latest session at $37.15.

The one-year CPRI stock forecast points to a potential downside of -28.28. The average equity rating for CPRI stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRI shares is $28.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Capri Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Capri Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $45, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on CPRI stock. On November 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CPRI shares from 18 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capri Holdings Limited is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRI in the course of the last twelve months was 9.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

CPRI Stock Performance Analysis:

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.88. With this latest performance, CPRI shares gained by 64.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 147.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.08 for Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.89, while it was recorded at 35.71 for the last single week of trading, and 18.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Capri Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.02 and a Gross Margin at +55.92. Capri Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.02.

Return on Total Capital for CPRI is now 11.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 201.52. Additionally, CPRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 173.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] managed to generate an average of -$13,113 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Capri Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CPRI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Capri Holdings Limited posted 1.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capri Holdings Limited go to 1.40%.

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,796 million, or 88.50% of CPRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPRI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,996,440, which is approximately -4.289% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,005,460 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $557.45 million in CPRI stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $345.44 million in CPRI stock with ownership of nearly -9.413% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capri Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Capri Holdings Limited [NYSE:CPRI] by around 13,354,566 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 22,415,475 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 93,323,695 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,093,736 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPRI stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,414,198 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 7,486,811 shares during the same period.