CapitalOne lifts Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [NASDAQ: ROIC] closed the trading session at $14.02 on 11/25/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.77, while the highest price level was $14.19. The company report on November 17, 2020 that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Awarded Best Retail REIT (U.S.) 2020 By CFI.co.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) announced that Capital Finance International (CFI.co), a London-based financial news organization, has presented ROIC with its 2020 award for Best Retail REIT (U.S.).

According to CFI.co’s announcement, the award reflects ROIC’s strategic vision, resilient spirit, and a corporate culture marked by the care that the company shows customers, employees, communities and the planet. CFI.co also commended ROIC for its ongoing ESG-focused initiatives.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.61 percent and weekly performance of 5.02 percent. The stock has been moved at 49.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 36.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, ROIC reached to a volume of 1761991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROIC shares is $12.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on ROIC stock. On October 23, 2019, analysts increased their price target for ROIC shares from 19 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROIC in the course of the last twelve months was 28.06.

ROIC stock trade performance evaluation

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.02. With this latest performance, ROIC shares gained by 36.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.74 for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.23, while it was recorded at 13.78 for the last single week of trading, and 10.98 for the last 200 days.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.82 and a Gross Margin at +43.53. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.30.

Return on Total Capital for ROIC is now 1.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 117.54. Additionally, ROIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 117.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] managed to generate an average of $662,890 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. go to 8.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,527 million, or 95.20% of ROIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROIC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,986,688, which is approximately -0.216% of the company’s market cap and around 2.49% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,166,661 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $240.68 million in ROIC stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $116.94 million in ROIC stock with ownership of nearly -1.489% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [NASDAQ:ROIC] by around 7,254,508 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 10,982,094 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 90,674,356 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,910,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROIC stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,932,108 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,491,736 shares during the same period.