Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] is 22.08% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Broadway Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: BYFC] closed the trading session at $1.88 on 11/25/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.72, while the highest price level was $2.02. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Broadway Financial Corporation Announces Results for 3rd Quarter 2020.

Broadway Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC: BYFC), parent company of Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. (the “Bank”), reported a net loss of $244 thousand, or ($0.01) per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of $279 thousand, or ($0.01) per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019.

During the third quarter of 2020, the Bank increased net interest income after loan loss provision by $1 million because of growth in the loan portfolio, a decrease in the cost of funds and a decrease in loan loss provision. The growth in net interest income was more than offset by an increase in non-interest expense of $588 thousand, a decrease in non-interest income of $138 thousand, and an increase in income tax expense of $271 thousand. During the quarter, professional services expense increased to $840 thousand, of which $595 thousand was associated with the pending merger with CFBanc Corporation. As certain merger-related expenses are non-deductible, income tax expense was higher than expected by $167 thousand during the third quarter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.08 percent and weekly performance of 13.25 percent. The stock has been moved at 30.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, BYFC reached to a volume of 2177611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadway Financial Corporation is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.80.

BYFC stock trade performance evaluation

Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.25. With this latest performance, BYFC shares gained by 7.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.80 for Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7053, while it was recorded at 1.7180 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6452 for the last 200 days.

Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.83. Broadway Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.15.

Return on Total Capital for BYFC is now -0.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.34. Additionally, BYFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] managed to generate an average of -$3,219 per employee.

Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 9.90% of BYFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 322,663, which is approximately 2.493% of the company’s market cap and around 26.60% of the total institutional ownership; EJF CAPITAL LLC, holding 200,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.38 million in BYFC stocks shares; and GRACE & WHITE INC /NY, currently with $0.29 million in BYFC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Broadway Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Broadway Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:BYFC] by around 705,987 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 25,402 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 344,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,076,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYFC stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 686,363 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 21,343 shares during the same period.