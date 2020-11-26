Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] fell -26.29% so far this year. What now?

Brandywine Realty Trust [NYSE: BDN] loss -0.34% or -0.04 points to close at $11.61 with a heavy trading volume of 2593600 shares. The company report on October 22, 2020 that Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results and Narrows 2020 Guidance.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) reported its financial and operating results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and narrowed full year 2020 guidance.

It opened the trading session at $11.77, the shares rose to $11.77 and dropped to $11.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BDN points out that the company has recorded 20.31% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -55.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, BDN reached to a volume of 2593600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BDN shares is $11.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BDN stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Brandywine Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Brandywine Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $8, while Citigroup kept a Sell rating on BDN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brandywine Realty Trust is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for BDN in the course of the last twelve months was 24.99.

Trading performance analysis for BDN stock

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.91. With this latest performance, BDN shares gained by 27.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.11 for Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.16, while it was recorded at 11.26 for the last single week of trading, and 10.81 for the last 200 days.

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.91 and a Gross Margin at +25.39. Brandywine Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.92.

Return on Total Capital for BDN is now 0.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.15. Additionally, BDN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 124.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] managed to generate an average of $100,507 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brandywine Realty Trust posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 125.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BDN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brandywine Realty Trust go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]

There are presently around $2,143 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BDN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,874,865, which is approximately -3.183% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,673,901 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $286.46 million in BDN stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $116.46 million in BDN stock with ownership of nearly 284.498% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brandywine Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Brandywine Realty Trust [NYSE:BDN] by around 16,534,634 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 18,242,999 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 149,825,252 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,602,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BDN stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 885,577 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,097,990 shares during the same period.