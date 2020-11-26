BofA Securities lifts Sea Limited [SE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sea Limited [NYSE: SE] price surged by 0.44 percent to reach at $0.78. The company report on November 17, 2020 that CEO’s of FUBO, SE, GAN, FANS, Discuss New Growth Opportunities in E-Sports, Online Sports Wagering and Casinos.

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN).

Trading Powerhouse Gifts 12 Stock Market Lessons For Free Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Accelerating digital transformation is driving new revenue growth opportunities in E-Sports, Online Casinos and Sports Wagering. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders:.

A sum of 2149843 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.50M shares. Sea Limited shares reached a high of $178.72 and dropped to a low of $173.70 until finishing in the latest session at $177.70.

The one-year SE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.39. The average equity rating for SE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sea Limited [SE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SE shares is $191.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sea Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Sea Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $128 to $178, while CLSA kept a Buy rating on SE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sea Limited is set at 9.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for SE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 97.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.46.

SE Stock Performance Analysis:

Sea Limited [SE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.59. With this latest performance, SE shares gained by 3.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 122.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 370.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.33 for Sea Limited [SE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 165.83, while it was recorded at 178.82 for the last single week of trading, and 107.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sea Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sea Limited [SE] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.70 and a Gross Margin at +26.13. Sea Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -67.24.

Return on Total Capital for SE is now -50.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -83.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -318.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sea Limited [SE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.21. Additionally, SE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 129.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sea Limited [SE] managed to generate an average of -$49,145 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Sea Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

SE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sea Limited posted -0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -76.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SE.

Sea Limited [SE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $43,805 million, or 73.60% of SE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 27,359,138, which is approximately 16.191% of the company’s market cap and around 3.82% of the total institutional ownership; SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 25,682,510 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.56 billion in SE stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.66 billion in SE stock with ownership of nearly -10.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sea Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 274 institutional holders increased their position in Sea Limited [NYSE:SE] by around 29,340,589 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 26,112,019 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 191,060,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,512,675 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SE stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,559,755 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 8,377,224 shares during the same period.