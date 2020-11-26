Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE] Is Currently 11.81 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Baytex Energy Corp. [NYSE: BTE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.81% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 24.48%. The company report on November 3, 2020 that Baytex Energy Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/70645.

Over the last 12 months, BTE stock dropped by -47.95%. The average equity rating for BTE stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $323.06 million, with 561.13 million shares outstanding and 546.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, BTE stock reached a trading volume of 3475278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE]:

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Baytex Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Baytex Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baytex Energy Corp. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTE in the course of the last twelve months was 0.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

BTE Stock Performance Analysis:

Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.48. With this latest performance, BTE shares gained by 66.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.68 for Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3788, while it was recorded at 0.5088 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4514 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Baytex Energy Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.55 and a Gross Margin at +14.68. Baytex Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.84.

Return on Total Capital for BTE is now 3.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.69. Additionally, BTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.41.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Baytex Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

BTE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baytex Energy Corp. posted -1.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,210.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baytex Energy Corp. go to 18.20%.

Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33 million, or 49.70% of BTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTE stocks are: LUMINUS MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 14,378,882, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,478,414 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.29 million in BTE stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $4.1 million in BTE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baytex Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Baytex Energy Corp. [NYSE:BTE] by around 16,709,939 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 43,068,962 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 2,333,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,445,321 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTE stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,129,854 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 30,847,931 shares during the same period.