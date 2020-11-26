Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] Is Currently 2.61 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Aytu BioScience Inc. [NASDAQ: AYTU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.61% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.23%. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Aytu BioScience Announces Fiscal Q1 2021 Net Revenue of $13.5 Million, an Increase of 839% Year-Over-Year.

Q1 Consumer Health revenue reaches an all-time high of $7.8 million.

Live Conference Call and Webcast at 4:30 PM EST.

Over the last 12 months, AYTU stock rose by 18.42%. The average equity rating for AYTU stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $108.48 million, with 121.59 million shares outstanding and 121.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, AYTU stock reached a trading volume of 2213115 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Aytu BioScience Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aytu BioScience Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

AYTU Stock Performance Analysis:

Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.23. With this latest performance, AYTU shares dropped by -8.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.74 for Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0744, while it was recorded at 0.9091 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2756 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aytu BioScience Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.23 and a Gross Margin at +56.41. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -49.29.

Return on Total Capital for AYTU is now -34.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.33. Additionally, AYTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] managed to generate an average of -$181,609 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Aytu BioScience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

AYTU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aytu BioScience Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 95.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AYTU.

Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11 million, or 14.50% of AYTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYTU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,768,752, which is approximately 36.556% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,975,685 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.68 million in AYTU stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.59 million in AYTU stock with ownership of nearly 87.911% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aytu BioScience Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Aytu BioScience Inc. [NASDAQ:AYTU] by around 4,420,974 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 1,175,478 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 6,241,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,838,445 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYTU stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 207,264 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 365,545 shares during the same period.