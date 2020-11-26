Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] Stock trading around $271.24 per share: What’s Next?

Autodesk Inc. [NASDAQ: ADSK] price surged by 4.74 percent to reach at $12.27. The company report on November 25, 2020 that Autodesk Completes Acquisition of Spacemaker, Provider of AI and Generative Design-enabled Urban Design Platform.

Provides Autodesk with a powerful platform to drive user-centric automation, accelerates outcome-based design opportunities for architects.

Trading Powerhouse Gifts 12 Stock Market Lessons For Free Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) announced the completion of its acquisition of Oslo, Norway-based Spacemaker for $240 million net of cash, representing Autodesk’s thirteenth investment in design and construction solutions providers in three years, including five acquisitions.

A sum of 3125526 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.49M shares. Autodesk Inc. shares reached a high of $282.4929 and dropped to a low of $260.01 until finishing in the latest session at $271.24.

The one-year ADSK stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.06. The average equity rating for ADSK stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADSK shares is $268.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADSK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Griffin Securities have made an estimate for Autodesk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Autodesk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $220 to $240, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on ADSK stock. On May 28, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ADSK shares from 205 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Autodesk Inc. is set at 9.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 874.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADSK in the course of the last twelve months was 45.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ADSK Stock Performance Analysis:

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.54. With this latest performance, ADSK shares gained by 8.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.10 for Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 243.86, while it was recorded at 259.85 for the last single week of trading, and 215.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Autodesk Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.97 and a Gross Margin at +88.87. Autodesk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.59.

Return on Total Capital for ADSK is now 16.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.34. Additionally, ADSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 105.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] managed to generate an average of $21,238 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Autodesk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

ADSK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Autodesk Inc. posted 0.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.89/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADSK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Autodesk Inc. go to 35.26%.

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $54,073 million, or 93.60% of ADSK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADSK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,990,080, which is approximately 1.928% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,790,217 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.83 billion in ADSK stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.93 billion in ADSK stock with ownership of nearly -25.298% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Autodesk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 461 institutional holders increased their position in Autodesk Inc. [NASDAQ:ADSK] by around 9,305,523 shares. Additionally, 351 investors decreased positions by around 12,257,011 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 177,793,784 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,356,318 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADSK stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,312,459 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 1,014,943 shares during the same period.