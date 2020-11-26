At Home Group Inc. [HOME] Is Currently 4.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

At Home Group Inc. [NYSE: HOME] price surged by 4.78 percent to reach at $0.86. The company report on November 24, 2020 that At Home Group Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences.

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, announced that its management is scheduled to participate in two upcoming conferences on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Lee Bird and Chief Financial Officer Jeff Knudson will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A sum of 2383875 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.21M shares. At Home Group Inc. shares reached a high of $19.2793 and dropped to a low of $18.09 until finishing in the latest session at $18.85.

The one-year HOME stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.29. The average equity rating for HOME stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on At Home Group Inc. [HOME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOME shares is $21.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOME stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for At Home Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2020, representing the official price target for At Home Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Monness Crespi & Hardt analysts kept a Buy rating on HOME stock. On July 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HOME shares from 5 to 16.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for At Home Group Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOME in the course of the last twelve months was 6.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

HOME Stock Performance Analysis:

At Home Group Inc. [HOME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.76. With this latest performance, HOME shares dropped by -12.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 297.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 119.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.79 for At Home Group Inc. [HOME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.35, while it was recorded at 17.34 for the last single week of trading, and 9.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into At Home Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and At Home Group Inc. [HOME] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.83 and a Gross Margin at +27.86. At Home Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.71.

Return on Total Capital for HOME is now 5.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, At Home Group Inc. [HOME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 301.59. Additionally, HOME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 251.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, At Home Group Inc. [HOME] managed to generate an average of -$34,097 per employee.At Home Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

HOME Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, At Home Group Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for At Home Group Inc. go to 24.30%.

At Home Group Inc. [HOME] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,002 million, or 83.60% of HOME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOME stocks are: CAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 10,433,735, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,214,576 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.44 million in HOME stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $75.65 million in HOME stock with ownership of nearly 12.882% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in At Home Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in At Home Group Inc. [NYSE:HOME] by around 15,744,460 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 13,070,455 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 24,353,409 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,168,324 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOME stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,478,325 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 7,983,878 shares during the same period.