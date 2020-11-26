Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] Stock trading around $60.39 per share: What’s Next?

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ARWR] traded at a low on 11/24/20, posting a -11.45 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $60.39. The company report on November 24, 2020 that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Reports Fiscal 2020 Year End Results.

– Conference Call and Webcast, November 23 at 4:30 p.m. EST.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) announced financial results for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. The company is hosting a conference call at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3523296 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 7.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.52%.

The market cap for ARWR stock reached $6.19 billion, with 101.84 million shares outstanding and 99.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, ARWR reached a trading volume of 3523296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARWR shares is $70.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARWR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on ARWR stock. On April 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ARWR shares from 55 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 3.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80.

How has ARWR stock performed recently?

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.69. With this latest performance, ARWR shares gained by 2.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.13 for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.07, while it was recorded at 66.93 for the last single week of trading, and 41.74 for the last 200 days.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.25. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.27.

Return on Total Capital for ARWR is now 35.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 39.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] managed to generate an average of $507,275 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 341.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

Earnings analysis for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 7.33%.

Insider trade positions for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR]

There are presently around $4,133 million, or 67.40% of ARWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARWR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,560,369, which is approximately -3.046% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,120,882 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $550.81 million in ARWR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $274.36 million in ARWR stock with ownership of nearly -7.121% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ARWR] by around 5,691,255 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 5,650,678 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 57,088,503 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,430,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARWR stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,413,300 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 490,481 shares during the same period.