America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] moved up 0.97: Why It’s Important

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: AMX] surged by $0.14 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $14.58 during the day while it closed the day at $14.53. The company report on April 30, 2020 that América Móvil Files 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (“AMX”) [BMV: AMX] [NYSE: AMX] [NYSE: AMOV], announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (the “2019 Annual Report”), with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and a translation into Spanish of the 2019 Annual Report (the “Informe Anual CNBV”), with the Mexican Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores, “CNBV”), and the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V., “BMV”).

The 2019 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or AMX’s website at www.americamovil.com, while the Informe Anual CNBV can be accessed by visiting BMV’s website at www.bmv.com.mx, CNBV’s website at www.cnbv.gob.mx or AMX’s website at www.americamovil.com.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stock has also gained 1.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMX stock has inclined by 18.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.58% and lost -9.19% year-on date.

The market cap for AMX stock reached $48.76 billion, with 3.32 billion shares outstanding and 1.74 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, AMX reached a trading volume of 3093950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMX shares is $17.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2020, representing the official price target for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on AMX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMX in the course of the last twelve months was 6.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AMX stock trade performance evaluation

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.75. With this latest performance, AMX shares gained by 17.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.25 for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.92, while it was recorded at 14.26 for the last single week of trading, and 13.05 for the last 200 days.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.90 and a Gross Margin at +37.39. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.72.

Return on Total Capital for AMX is now 17.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 418.67. Additionally, AMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 331.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] managed to generate an average of $353,644 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. go to 12.52%.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:AMX] by around 20,325,112 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 17,166,675 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 204,034,195 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,525,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMX stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,306,497 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 3,993,913 shares during the same period.