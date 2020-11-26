Alliance Global Partners slashes price target on Inuvo Inc. [INUV] – find out why.

Inuvo Inc. [AMEX: INUV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.06% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.31%. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Inuvo’s IntentKey Connects Parents with Much Needed Child Educational Enrichment Activities In Midst of COVID-19.

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, announces how the IntentKey AI technology has connected parents with much needed virtual educational enrichment activities for their children in the midst of COVID-19.

At the onset of COVID-19, many states took a proactive approach to education by complementing the existing classroom standard with a virtual learning model in an effort to implement safer social distancing measures, particularly in densely populated areas of the country. With children now being out of the classroom environment for extended periods of time, the consequence of this shift has parents searching for ways to keep their children socially engaged through one-on-one instruction and enrichment activities that supplement the virtual school environments.

Over the last 12 months, INUV stock rose by 29.30%. The average equity rating for INUV stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $36.10 million, with 92.11 million shares outstanding and 87.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, INUV stock reached a trading volume of 3139839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Inuvo Inc. [INUV]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Inuvo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2015, representing the official price target for Inuvo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on INUV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inuvo Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for INUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

INUV Stock Performance Analysis:

Inuvo Inc. [INUV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.31. With this latest performance, INUV shares dropped by -4.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.62 for Inuvo Inc. [INUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3673, while it was recorded at 0.3621 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4020 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Inuvo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inuvo Inc. [INUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.95 and a Gross Margin at +50.50. Inuvo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.29.

Return on Total Capital for INUV is now -42.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inuvo Inc. [INUV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.92. Additionally, INUV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inuvo Inc. [INUV] managed to generate an average of -$70,127 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.07.Inuvo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

INUV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inuvo Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INUV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inuvo Inc. go to 30.00%.

Inuvo Inc. [INUV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 31.20% of INUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INUV stocks are: HERALD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 5,892,857, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.40% of the total institutional ownership; PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 4,640,211 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.71 million in INUV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.99 million in INUV stock with ownership of nearly 228.129% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inuvo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Inuvo Inc. [AMEX:INUV] by around 3,832,114 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 995,865 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 12,535,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,363,614 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INUV stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 486,050 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 86,483 shares during the same period.