why Ruhnn Holding Limited [RUHN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.48

Ruhnn Holding Limited [NASDAQ: RUHN] traded at a high on 11/24/20, posting a 16.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.08. The company report on November 23, 2020 that Ruhnn Announces Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

Ruhnn Holding Limited (“ruhnn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RUHN), a leading internet key opinion leader (“KOL”) facilitator in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended September 30, 2020.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

“During the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, following the business transition, our services segment continued to achieve significant organic growth and demonstrated good profitability, as year-over-year services revenue increased 84%, amounting to a 48% contribution to our total net revenue compared to 24% in the same quarter of last fiscal year, and income from operations for services segment reached RMB12.0 million,” stated Mr. Lei Sun, founder, director and Chief Executive Officer of ruhnn. “Our signed KOLs have been further diversified across major social media platforms in China, such as Xiaohongshu, Kuaishou, Bilibili, Douyin and Weibo. With the growing KOL pool we have built across such social media platforms, along with the diverse KOL monetization channels we have established under the platform model, services revenue generated by our eight top-tier KOLs accounted for only 28% of total services revenue, with no single KOL contributing more than 10% of total services revenue.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3061914 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ruhnn Holding Limited stands at 10.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.23%.

The market cap for RUHN stock reached $239.47 million, with 83.08 million shares outstanding and 41.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 188.05K shares, RUHN reached a trading volume of 3061914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ruhnn Holding Limited [RUHN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUHN shares is $4.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUHN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Ruhnn Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ruhnn Holding Limited is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54.

How has RUHN stock performed recently?

Ruhnn Holding Limited [RUHN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.23. With this latest performance, RUHN shares gained by 25.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.79 for Ruhnn Holding Limited [RUHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.55, while it was recorded at 2.69 for the last single week of trading, and 3.76 for the last 200 days.

Ruhnn Holding Limited [RUHN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ruhnn Holding Limited [RUHN] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.88 and a Gross Margin at +37.79. Ruhnn Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.14.

Return on Total Capital for RUHN is now -10.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ruhnn Holding Limited [RUHN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.99. Additionally, RUHN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ruhnn Holding Limited [RUHN] managed to generate an average of -$17,042 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Ruhnn Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Insider trade positions for Ruhnn Holding Limited [RUHN]

There are presently around $3 million, or 3.80% of RUHN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUHN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 576,367, which is approximately -36.559% of the company’s market cap and around 17.35% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 173,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.53 million in RUHN stocks shares; and GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $0.37 million in RUHN stock with ownership of nearly 147.915% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ruhnn Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Ruhnn Holding Limited [NASDAQ:RUHN] by around 169,255 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 535,389 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 328,058 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,032,702 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUHN stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 90,822 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 178,881 shares during the same period.