why Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $68.75

Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE: OTIS] jumped around 0.15 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $67.40 at the close of the session, up 0.22%. The company report on November 9, 2020 that Otis Names Bernardo Calleja as President, Otis EMEA.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) has named Bernardo Calleja as President, Otis Europe Middle East & Africa (EMEA). Calleja will report directly to Otis President & CEO Judy Marks. Otis is the world’s leading company for elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service.

“Bernardo joined the company in 1989 and has an impressive track record of success at Otis, notably his ‘customer-first’ approach and unyielding commitment to safety,” said Marks. “As President, he will be laser-focused on growth; accelerating New Equipment sales, converting sales to Service and leveraging our digital tools and solutions to drive productivity and better serve our customers.”.

Otis Worldwide Corporation stock is now 48.95% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OTIS Stock saw the intraday high of $68.04 and lowest of $66.88 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 67.98, which means current price is +77.37% above from all time high which was touched on 11/24/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, OTIS reached a trading volume of 4737016 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTIS shares is $68.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Otis Worldwide Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Reduce. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Otis Worldwide Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on OTIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Otis Worldwide Corporation is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31.

How has OTIS stock performed recently?

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.30. With this latest performance, OTIS shares gained by 6.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.26% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.52 for Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.66, while it was recorded at 66.75 for the last single week of trading.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.42 and a Gross Margin at +29.17. Otis Worldwide Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.51.

Return on Total Capital for OTIS is now 73.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 61.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 68.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.94. Additionally, OTIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] managed to generate an average of $16,174 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.39.Otis Worldwide Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Otis Worldwide Corporation go to 8.65%.

Insider trade positions for Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]

There are presently around $25,159 million, or 85.90% of OTIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OTIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,995,362, which is approximately -2.641% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 34,989,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.36 billion in OTIS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.19 billion in OTIS stock with ownership of nearly 0.962% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Otis Worldwide Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 380 institutional holders increased their position in Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE:OTIS] by around 31,341,659 shares. Additionally, 738 investors decreased positions by around 33,771,443 shares, while 161 investors held positions by with 308,170,991 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 373,284,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTIS stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,311,642 shares, while 158 institutional investors sold positions of 7,499,019 shares during the same period.