why Eaton Vance Corp. [EV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $56.94

Eaton Vance Corp. [NYSE: EV] jumped around 1.63 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $68.70 at the close of the session, up 2.43%. The company report on November 24, 2020 that Eaton Vance Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

Trading Powerhouse Gifts 12 Stock Market Lessons For Free Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/71795.

Eaton Vance Corp. stock is now 47.14% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EV Stock saw the intraday high of $68.75 and lowest of $67.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 67.35, which means current price is +191.23% above from all time high which was touched on 11/24/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, EV reached a trading volume of 7109979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eaton Vance Corp. [EV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EV shares is $56.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EV stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Eaton Vance Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $38 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Eaton Vance Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on EV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eaton Vance Corp. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for EV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for EV in the course of the last twelve months was 39.67.

How has EV stock performed recently?

Eaton Vance Corp. [EV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.70. With this latest performance, EV shares gained by 12.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.11 for Eaton Vance Corp. [EV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.94, while it was recorded at 66.74 for the last single week of trading, and 41.88 for the last 200 days.

Eaton Vance Corp. [EV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eaton Vance Corp. [EV] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.24 and a Gross Margin at +79.82. Eaton Vance Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.43.

Return on Total Capital for EV is now 13.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eaton Vance Corp. [EV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 187.63. Additionally, EV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 187.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eaton Vance Corp. [EV] managed to generate an average of $213,808 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.

Earnings analysis for Eaton Vance Corp. [EV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eaton Vance Corp. posted 0.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eaton Vance Corp. go to 5.57%.

Insider trade positions for Eaton Vance Corp. [EV]

There are presently around $5,345 million, or 70.60% of EV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,951,193, which is approximately -5.143% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,792,922 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $672.77 million in EV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $587.48 million in EV stock with ownership of nearly -5.959% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eaton Vance Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Eaton Vance Corp. [NYSE:EV] by around 4,256,227 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 5,320,762 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 68,224,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,801,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EV stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 744,727 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,200,249 shares during the same period.