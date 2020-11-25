why BioNTech SE [BNTX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $105.31

BioNTech SE [NASDAQ: BNTX] slipped around -4.63 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $101.87 at the close of the session, down -4.35%. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Pfizer and BioNTech to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Request to the U.S. FDA for COVID-19 Vaccine.

In addition to ’s submission to the FDA, the companies have already initiated rolling submissions across the globe including in Australia, Canada, Europe, Japan and the U.K., and plan to submit applications immediately to other regulatory agencies around the world.

Based on current projections, the companies expect to produce globally up to 50 million doses in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021; the companies will be ready to distribute the vaccine within hours after authorization.

BioNTech SE stock is now 200.68% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BNTX Stock saw the intraday high of $103.43 and lowest of $97.5601 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 115.00, which means current price is +263.82% above from all time high which was touched on 11/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, BNTX reached a trading volume of 3846473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BioNTech SE [BNTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNTX shares is $105.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for BioNTech SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $71 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for BioNTech SE stock. On May 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BNTX shares from 48 to 69.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioNTech SE is set at 7.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.45.

How has BNTX stock performed recently?

BioNTech SE [BNTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.19. With this latest performance, BNTX shares gained by 22.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 117.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 390.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.88 for BioNTech SE [BNTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.67, while it was recorded at 99.56 for the last single week of trading, and 63.57 for the last 200 days.

BioNTech SE [BNTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioNTech SE [BNTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -169.03 and a Gross Margin at +54.15. BioNTech SE’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -164.89.

Return on Total Capital for BNTX is now -40.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioNTech SE [BNTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.04. Additionally, BNTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioNTech SE [BNTX] managed to generate an average of -$152,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.BioNTech SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings analysis for BioNTech SE [BNTX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BioNTech SE posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -52.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNTX.

Insider trade positions for BioNTech SE [BNTX]

There are presently around $2,472 million, or 10.40% of BNTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNTX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,502,784, which is approximately -55.902% of the company’s market cap and around 1.18% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 4,125,598 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $420.27 million in BNTX stocks shares; and ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $181.3 million in BNTX stock with ownership of nearly 14.724% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioNTech SE stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in BioNTech SE [NASDAQ:BNTX] by around 7,736,877 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 10,126,682 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 6,403,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,267,409 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNTX stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,246,240 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,226,541 shares during the same period.