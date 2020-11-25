Weidai Ltd. [WEI] Revenue clocked in at $520.40 million, down -44.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Weidai Ltd. [NYSE: WEI] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.78 during the day while it closed the day at $1.74. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Weidai Ltd. to Hold Annual General Meeting on December 15, 2020.

– Weidai Ltd. (“Weidai” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WEI), a leading auto-backed financing solution provider in China, announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders at No. 9 Baiyun Road, Shangcheng District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, the People’s Republic of China on December 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (local time).

Trading Powerhouse Gifts 12 Stock Market Lessons For Free Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

No proposals will be submitted for shareholder approval at the annual general meeting. Instead, the annual general meeting will serve as an open forum for shareholders to discuss the Company’s affairs with management.

Weidai Ltd. stock has also gained 16.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WEI stock has inclined by 41.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.98% and lost -44.05% year-on date.

The market cap for WEI stock reached $123.33 million, with 70.45 million shares outstanding and 35.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.64M shares, WEI reached a trading volume of 3941831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Weidai Ltd. [WEI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEI shares is $2.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEI stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Weidai Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Weidai Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weidai Ltd. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31.

WEI stock trade performance evaluation

Weidai Ltd. [WEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.78. With this latest performance, WEI shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.59 for Weidai Ltd. [WEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4294, while it was recorded at 1.6600 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4435 for the last 200 days.

Weidai Ltd. [WEI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weidai Ltd. [WEI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.10 and a Gross Margin at +57.77. Weidai Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.44.

Return on Total Capital for WEI is now 5.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weidai Ltd. [WEI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.13. Additionally, WEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.32.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 148.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Weidai Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Weidai Ltd. [WEI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Weidai Ltd. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEI.

Weidai Ltd. [WEI]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Weidai Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Weidai Ltd. [NYSE:WEI] by around 28,933 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 221,298 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 208,546 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,933 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 220,327 shares during the same period.