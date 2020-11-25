Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TENX] jumped around 0.19 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.18 at the close of the session, up 19.74%. The company report on November 17, 2020 that Tenax Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Provides Business Update.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TENX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing products for the critical care market, reported financial results for the third quarter 2020 and provided a business update.

Tenax will share updates related to levosimendan and its recently completed Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (PH-HFpEF) on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. EST. The event will feature presentations from three globally recognized experts in the areas of pulmonary hypertension and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, as well as a Q&A panel discussion. A live webcast of the Virtual R&D Webinar and accompanying slides will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.tenaxthera.com. The Virtual R&D Webinar can also be accessed by dialing (866) 301-1155 from the U.S. and (914) 987-7396 internationally, followed by the conference ID: 5783678. An archived webinar recording of the event will be available on the website for approximately 30 days.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -16.31% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TENX Stock saw the intraday high of $1.28 and lowest of $0.98 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.68, which means current price is +372.00% above from all time high which was touched on 06/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 170.29K shares, TENX reached a trading volume of 1308286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX]?

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MLV & Co raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2014, representing the official price target for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while WallachBeth analysts kept a Buy rating on TENX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

How has TENX stock performed recently?

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.28. With this latest performance, TENX shares gained by 2.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TENX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.63 for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2351, while it was recorded at 1.0471 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0894 for the last 200 days.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TENX is now -108.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -107.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -108.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -85.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.55. Additionally, TENX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX] managed to generate an average of -$932,707 per employee.Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Earnings analysis for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TENX.

Insider trade positions for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX]

There are presently around $5 million, or 32.30% of TENX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TENX stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,019,995, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.33% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 599,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.71 million in TENX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.62 million in TENX stock with ownership of nearly -26.084% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TENX] by around 2,164,978 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 343,623 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 1,572,104 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,080,705 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TENX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,071,830 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 130,625 shares during the same period.