Wall Street Analyst Resumed PlayAGS Inc. [AGS]. What else is Wall St. saying

PlayAGS Inc. [NYSE: AGS] closed the trading session at $5.20 on 11/24/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.75, while the highest price level was $5.30. The company report on November 23, 2020 that AGS Wins ‘Nevada Top Workplaces 2020’ Award.

Company’s focus on an engaged culture continues during pandemic.

AGS (NYSE: AGS) (or “the Company”) has been awarded a Nevada Top Workplaces 2020 honor by the Las Vegas Review-Journal and Business Press. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -57.13 percent and weekly performance of 13.04 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 64.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 32.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 450.74K shares, AGS reached to a volume of 2393412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PlayAGS Inc. [AGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGS shares is $5.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for PlayAGS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2020, representing the official price target for PlayAGS Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $31 to $18, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on AGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PlayAGS Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

AGS stock trade performance evaluation

PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.04. With this latest performance, AGS shares gained by 64.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.76 for PlayAGS Inc. [AGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.68, while it was recorded at 4.65 for the last single week of trading, and 4.17 for the last 200 days.

PlayAGS Inc. [AGS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.06 and a Gross Margin at +41.60. PlayAGS Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.86.

Return on Total Capital for AGS is now 4.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 402.28. Additionally, AGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 396.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] managed to generate an average of -$15,423 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.PlayAGS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PlayAGS Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGS.

PlayAGS Inc. [AGS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $148 million, or 82.70% of AGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGS stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 8,208,076, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.2 million in AGS stocks shares; and ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, currently with $14.93 million in AGS stock with ownership of nearly -18.327% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PlayAGS Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in PlayAGS Inc. [NYSE:AGS] by around 1,785,061 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 2,668,481 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 23,979,561 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,433,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGS stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 703,440 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 629,866 shares during the same period.