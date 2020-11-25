Wall Street Analyst Initiated Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX: NAK] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.84 during the day while it closed the day at $0.80. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Northern Dynasty: Compensatory Mitigation Plan for Alaska’s Pebble Project submitted to US Army Corps of Engineers.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) (“Northern Dynasty” or the “Company”) announces that its 100%-owned US-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership (the “Pebble Partnership”) has submitted a Compensatory Mitigation Plan (“CMP”) for the Pebble Project to the US Army Corps of Engineers (“USACE”) ahead of the 90-day deadline that expires on November 18, 2020.

Northern Dynasty and the Pebble Partnership believe the submitted CMP fully satisfies mitigation requirements for the proposed copper-gold-molybdenum-silver-rhenium mine in southwest Alaska.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock has also loss -10.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NAK stock has declined by -9.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -30.22% and gained 87.50% year-on date.

The market cap for NAK stock reached $400.06 million, with 498.52 million shares outstanding and 491.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.59M shares, NAK reached a trading volume of 9242340 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gabelli & Co raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2016, representing the official price target for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.16. With this latest performance, NAK shares dropped by -20.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.26 for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9836, while it was recorded at 0.8487 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0051 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for NAK is now -47.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.55. Additionally, NAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.66.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

There are presently around $55 million, or 17.90% of NAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAK stocks are: KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 21,591,412, which is approximately 47.827% of the company’s market cap and around 37.40% of the total institutional ownership; KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND, LP, holding 18,314,510 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.69 million in NAK stocks shares; and RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., currently with $8.11 million in NAK stock with ownership of nearly 33.193% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX:NAK] by around 36,402,688 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 5,853,178 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 26,640,236 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,896,102 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAK stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,481,194 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 4,054,346 shares during the same period.