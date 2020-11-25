Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] is 50.72% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Village Farms International Inc. [NASDAQ: VFF] gained 17.52% or 1.4 points to close at $9.39 with a heavy trading volume of 5387583 shares. The company report on November 23, 2020 that Village Farms International’s Pure Sunfarms Receives Cannabis Research License for On-Site Sensory Evaluation from Health Canada / Pure Sunfarms Brand Debuts Internationally.

Village Farms International, Inc. (“Village Farms” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VFF) (TSX: VFF) announced two positive developments with respect to its wholly owned Canadian cannabis subsidiary, Pure Sunfarms.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Pure Sunfarms Receives Cannabis Research License for On-Site Sensory Evaluation from Health Canada.

It opened the trading session at $8.11, the shares rose to $9.46 and dropped to $8.04, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VFF points out that the company has recorded 67.98% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -353.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, VFF reached to a volume of 5387583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Village Farms International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Village Farms International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Village Farms International Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32.

Trading performance analysis for VFF stock

Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.02. With this latest performance, VFF shares gained by 74.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.05 for Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.54, while it was recorded at 8.27 for the last single week of trading, and 4.81 for the last 200 days.

Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.94 and a Gross Margin at -5.08. Village Farms International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.61.

Return on Total Capital for VFF is now -18.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.09. Additionally, VFF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] managed to generate an average of $3,085 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.

An analysis of insider ownership at Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]

There are presently around $88 million, or 20.01% of VFF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFF stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 2,519,911, which is approximately -10.247% of the company’s market cap and around 15.86% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC, holding 1,430,002 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.43 million in VFF stocks shares; and CORRIENTE ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $8.86 million in VFF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Village Farms International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Village Farms International Inc. [NASDAQ:VFF] by around 3,734,722 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 2,816,668 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 2,800,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,351,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFF stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,364,640 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,452,469 shares during the same period.