Thursday, November 26, 2020
U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] Revenue clocked in at $288.60 million, down -74.32% YTD: What’s Next?

By Caleb Clifford

U.S. Well Services Inc. [NASDAQ: USWS] price surged by 24.05 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on November 6, 2020 that US Well Services, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

US Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/70088.

A sum of 6389269 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.78M shares. U.S. Well Services Inc. shares reached a high of $0.53 and dropped to a low of $0.4201 until finishing in the latest session at $0.49.

The average equity rating for USWS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]:

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for U.S. Well Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $3 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for U.S. Well Services Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Well Services Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for USWS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12.

USWS Stock Performance Analysis:

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.48. With this latest performance, USWS shares gained by 53.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USWS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.38 for U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3200, while it was recorded at 0.3958 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4668 for the last 200 days.

Insight into U.S. Well Services Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.72 and a Gross Margin at -4.54. U.S. Well Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.68.

Return on Total Capital for USWS is now -12.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 179.08. Additionally, USWS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 207.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] managed to generate an average of -$104,475 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.U.S. Well Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

USWS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, U.S. Well Services Inc. posted -0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -51.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USWS.

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17 million, or 53.90% of USWS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USWS stocks are: CRESTVIEW PARTNERS III GP, L.P. with ownership of 20,375,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 15.35% of the total institutional ownership; TCW GROUP INC, holding 10,004,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.85 million in USWS stocks shares; and GROSVENOR HOLDINGS, L.L.C., currently with $0.6 million in USWS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Well Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Well Services Inc. [NASDAQ:USWS] by around 140,969 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 588,589 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 33,979,216 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,708,774 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USWS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 63,397 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 124,536 shares during the same period.

