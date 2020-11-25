U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG] gain 39.40% so far this year. What now?

U.S. Energy Corp. [NASDAQ: USEG] jumped around 0.74 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $4.21 at the close of the session, up 21.33%. The company report on November 17, 2020 that U.S. Energy Corp. Announces a Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option and Closing of $3.45 million Underwritten Offering.

U.S. Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: USEG) (the “Company”), announced the full exercise of the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters with respect to 150,000 additional shares of common stock, and closing of the previously announced underwritten public offering of 1,000,000 shares, bringing the total gross proceeds from the offering to $3,450,000 million before deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund potential future acquisitions of oil and gas properties, capital expenditures, working capital, and general corporate purposes.

Kingswood Capital Markets, division of Benchmark Investments, Inc., acted as sole bookrunner for the offering.

U.S. Energy Corp. stock is now 39.40% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. USEG Stock saw the intraday high of $4.50 and lowest of $3.89 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.57, which means current price is +72.51% above from all time high which was touched on 09/29/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 517.94K shares, USEG reached a trading volume of 2314102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG]?

Global Hunter Securities have made an estimate for U.S. Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Global Hunter Securities dropped their target price from $5 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2012, representing the official price target for U.S. Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Energy Corp. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for USEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for USEG in the course of the last twelve months was 126.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

How has USEG stock performed recently?

U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.56. With this latest performance, USEG shares dropped by -17.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.18 for U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.61, while it was recorded at 3.53 for the last single week of trading, and 4.78 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.02 and a Gross Margin at +54.82. U.S. Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.37.

Return on Total Capital for USEG is now -6.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.78. Additionally, USEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG] managed to generate an average of -$275,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.U.S. Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Energy Corp. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG]

There are presently around $0 million, or 8.50% of USEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USEG stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 66,504, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 27.51% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,031 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72000.0 in USEG stocks shares; and TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), currently with $11000.0 in USEG stock with ownership of nearly 1508.589% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Energy Corp. [NASDAQ:USEG] by around 68,981 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 12,650 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 7,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,746 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USEG stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,504 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 12,060 shares during the same period.