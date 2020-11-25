The9 Limited [NCTY] is -57.73% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The9 Limited [NASDAQ: NCTY] loss -4.81% on the last trading session, reaching $3.86 price per share at the time. The company report on November 21, 2020 that The9 Limited to Hold Annual General Meeting on December 22, 2020.

The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY ) (the “Company”), an established Internet company, announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders at the 17 Floor, No. 130 Wu Song Road, Hong Kou District, Shanghai 200080, People’s Republic of China on December 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., Shanghai time.

No proposal will be submitted for shareholder approval at the annual general meeting. Instead, the annual general meeting will serve as an open forum for shareholders and beneficial owners of the Company’s American depositary shares (“ADSs”) to discuss Company affairs with management.

The9 Limited represents 0.43 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $28.37 million with the latest information. NCTY stock price has been found in the range of $3.28 to $3.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 726.99K shares, NCTY reached a trading volume of 1869160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCTY shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCTY stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for The9 Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2009. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2009, representing the official price target for The9 Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $11, while Roth Capital kept a Hold rating on NCTY stock. On January 27, 2009, analysts increased their price target for NCTY shares from 16 to 20.

The9 Limited [NCTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 64.74. With this latest performance, NCTY shares gained by 80.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.55 for The9 Limited [NCTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.58, while it was recorded at 3.17 for the last single week of trading, and 5.67 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The9 Limited [NCTY] shares currently have an operating margin of -38089.23 and a Gross Margin at -835.53. The9 Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55820.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The9 Limited [NCTY] managed to generate an average of -$452,247 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.The9 Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.20% of NCTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCTY stocks are: CVI HOLDINGS, LLC with ownership of 219,278, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 45.10% of the total institutional ownership; ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP, holding 100,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.39 million in NCTY stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $74000.0 in NCTY stock with ownership of nearly 66.879% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The9 Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in The9 Limited [NASDAQ:NCTY] by around 338,645 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 35,864 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 24,383 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 350,126 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCTY stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 330,978 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 35,864 shares during the same period.