Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] moved down -4.43: Why It’s Important

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [NASDAQ: TNDM] closed the trading session at $88.72 on 11/24/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $88.25, while the highest price level was $93.745. The company report on November 23, 2020 that Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Health Canada Approval of the t:slim X2 Insulin Pump with Control-IQ Advanced Hybrid Closed-Loop Technology.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, announced Health Canada approval of the t:slim X2™ insulin pump with Control-IQ™ technology. Control-IQ technology is an advanced hybrid closed-loop feature designed to help increase time in range (3.9-10 mmol/L)1 and deliver automatic correction boluses in addition to adjusting insulin to help prevent high and low blood sugar. The system integrates with Dexcom G6 continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), which requires no fingersticks for calibration or diabetes treatment decisions.2,3,4.

All in-warranty t:slim X2 pump users in Canada will have the option to add Control-IQ technology to their existing pump beginning in March 2021 via remote software update. The update will be free of charge through December 31, 2021.5 Tandem expects to begin shipping t:slim X2 insulin pumps with Control-IQ technology in Canada in the first quarter of next year. The company will continue offering the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Basal-IQ™ predictive low glucose suspend technology for users seeking a system designed specifically to help prevent lows.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 48.83 percent and weekly performance of -8.01 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -24.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 708.37K shares, TNDM reached to a volume of 1091184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNDM shares is $129.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNDM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on TNDM stock. On June 18, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TNDM shares from 88 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. is set at 5.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for TNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.44.

TNDM stock trade performance evaluation

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.01. With this latest performance, TNDM shares dropped by -24.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.80 for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.47, while it was recorded at 92.80 for the last single week of trading, and 92.10 for the last 200 days.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.62 and a Gross Margin at +52.01. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.83.

Return on Total Capital for TNDM is now -9.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.45. Additionally, TNDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] managed to generate an average of -$23,733 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.36.Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 180.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TNDM.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,925 million, or 91.20% of TNDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNDM stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,980,246, which is approximately -0.66% of the company’s market cap and around 1.33% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,073,595 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $450.13 million in TNDM stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $322.01 million in TNDM stock with ownership of nearly -41.814% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [NASDAQ:TNDM] by around 6,720,346 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 6,399,710 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 42,396,489 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,516,545 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNDM stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,850,843 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 706,488 shares during the same period.