Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] Is Currently 14.70 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Seritage Growth Properties [NYSE: SRG] gained 14.70% on the last trading session, reaching $19.12 price per share at the time. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Seritage Growth Properties Appoints Amanda Lombard as Chief Financial Officer.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) announced that Amanda Lombard, previously Chief Accounting Officer of Seritage, has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

“We are very pleased to announce Amanda’s promotion to Chief Financial Officer. Amanda has been an integral member of our management team at Seritage and has established strong relationships with key stakeholders and across the organization. Having performed exceptionally well in her prior role as Chief Accounting Officer, Amanda’s deep knowledge of our business and capital strategies, financial reporting and operations will help facilitate a seamless CFO leadership transition,” stated Benjamin Schall, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Seritage Growth Properties represents 38.65 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $744.53 million with the latest information. SRG stock price has been found in the range of $17.12 to $19.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 622.29K shares, SRG reached a trading volume of 1937686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Seritage Growth Properties shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seritage Growth Properties is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04.

Trading performance analysis for SRG stock

Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.05. With this latest performance, SRG shares gained by 40.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 122.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.12 for Seritage Growth Properties [SRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.92, while it was recorded at 16.50 for the last single week of trading, and 14.01 for the last 200 days.

Seritage Growth Properties [SRG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] shares currently have an operating margin of -89.42 and a Gross Margin at -9.91. Seritage Growth Properties’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.33.

Return on Total Capital for SRG is now -5.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 218.55. Additionally, SRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 218.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] managed to generate an average of -$771,390 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

An analysis of insider ownership at Seritage Growth Properties [SRG]

There are presently around $625 million, or 89.10% of SRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRG stocks are: DALAL STREET, LLC with ownership of 4,733,118, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,425,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.61 million in SRG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $83.35 million in SRG stock with ownership of nearly 0.294% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seritage Growth Properties stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Seritage Growth Properties [NYSE:SRG] by around 1,585,380 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 4,539,478 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 26,578,520 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,703,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRG stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 893,405 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,560,374 shares during the same period.