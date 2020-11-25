ROTH Capital lifts Iconix Brand Group Inc. [ICON] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Iconix Brand Group Inc. [NASDAQ: ICON] gained 19.83% on the last trading session, reaching $0.97 price per share at the time. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Iconix Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2020.

Total revenue of $24.5 million compared to $35.5 million in the prior year quarter.

GAAP Operating Income $66.4 million as compared to a loss of $8.1 million in the prior year quarter.

Iconix Brand Group Inc. represents 12.52 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.69 million with the latest information. ICON stock price has been found in the range of $0.82 to $1.04.

If compared to the average trading volume of 757.96K shares, ICON reached a trading volume of 2522676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Iconix Brand Group Inc. [ICON]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Iconix Brand Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBR & Co. dropped their target price from $8.50 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2017, representing the official price target for Iconix Brand Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Sidoti analysts kept a Neutral rating on ICON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iconix Brand Group Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICON in the course of the last twelve months was 0.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for ICON stock

Iconix Brand Group Inc. [ICON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.72. With this latest performance, ICON shares gained by 39.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.12 for Iconix Brand Group Inc. [ICON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7301, while it was recorded at 0.8269 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8854 for the last 200 days.

Iconix Brand Group Inc. [ICON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Iconix Brand Group Inc. [ICON] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.56. Iconix Brand Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.85.

Return on Total Capital for ICON is now 16.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.53. Additionally, ICON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 176.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 122.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Iconix Brand Group Inc. [ICON] managed to generate an average of -$945,025 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Iconix Brand Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Iconix Brand Group Inc. [ICON]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Iconix Brand Group Inc. posted 1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Iconix Brand Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Iconix Brand Group Inc. [ICON]

There are presently around $2 million, or 15.70% of ICON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICON stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 614,533, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.24% of the total institutional ownership; MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 538,086 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.52 million in ICON stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.28 million in ICON stock with ownership of nearly -14.06% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Iconix Brand Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Iconix Brand Group Inc. [NASDAQ:ICON] by around 1,225,538 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 561,795 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 127,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,914,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICON stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,211,543 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 512,829 shares during the same period.