Robert W. Baird lifts Infosys Limited [INFY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Infosys Limited [NYSE: INFY] traded at a high on 11/23/20, posting a 3.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.38. The company report on November 20, 2020 that ATP and Infosys Extend Digital Innovation Partnership.

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and the ATP, have announced the renewal of their highly successful partnership for a further three years. The agreement will see Infosys continue as Global Technology Services Partner and Digital Innovation Partner of the ATP, through 2023.

As the technology partner of the ATP since 2015, Infosys has been instrumental in supporting ATP’s development of key digital assets and infrastructure, including ATP PlayerZone, ATP Stats Leaderboards, ATP Second Screen, and the ATP app. Through the extended partnership, Infosys will continue to develop and accelerate innovations in advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, and Cloud, leveraging its dedicated tennis platform to deliver diverse experiences for players, media, and fans across the world.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5333204 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Infosys Limited stands at 1.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.72%.

The market cap for INFY stock reached $64.77 billion, with 4.24 billion shares outstanding and 3.67 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.46M shares, INFY reached a trading volume of 5333204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Infosys Limited [INFY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFY shares is $17.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Infosys Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $12 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Infosys Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infosys Limited is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFY in the course of the last twelve months was 41.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

How has INFY stock performed recently?

Infosys Limited [INFY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.52. With this latest performance, INFY shares gained by 1.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.02 for Infosys Limited [INFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.58, while it was recorded at 15.08 for the last single week of trading, and 11.30 for the last 200 days.

Infosys Limited [INFY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infosys Limited [INFY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.76 and a Gross Margin at +28.40. Infosys Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.28.

Return on Total Capital for INFY is now 29.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Infosys Limited [INFY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.08. Additionally, INFY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infosys Limited [INFY] managed to generate an average of $684,653 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.02.Infosys Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Infosys Limited [INFY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Infosys Limited posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infosys Limited go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Infosys Limited [INFY]

There are presently around $10,789 million, or 18.00% of INFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFY stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 52,094,913, which is approximately 10.733% of the company’s market cap and around 18.20% of the total institutional ownership; LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 44,659,066 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $686.86 million in INFY stocks shares; and GQG PARTNERS LLC, currently with $490.39 million in INFY stock with ownership of nearly 23.362% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infosys Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Infosys Limited [NYSE:INFY] by around 60,234,102 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 130,929,683 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 510,358,217 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 701,522,002 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFY stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,179,999 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 3,890,473 shares during the same period.