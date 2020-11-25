Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] Is Currently 28.10 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [NYSE: RYAM] closed the trading session at $7.02 on 11/24/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.60, while the highest price level was $7.17. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces Positive Third Quarter Results on Higher Lumber Prices and Lower Costs.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights.

Third quarter income from continuing operations was $29 million, $43 million better than comparable quarter in 2019.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 82.81 percent and weekly performance of 30.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 229.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 75.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 137.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 572.73K shares, RYAM reached to a volume of 2163753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RYAM shares is $5.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RYAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stock. On October 16, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for RYAM shares from 15 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for RYAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for RYAM in the course of the last twelve months was 29.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

RYAM stock trade performance evaluation

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.00. With this latest performance, RYAM shares gained by 75.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 229.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RYAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.95 for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.18, while it was recorded at 5.83 for the last single week of trading, and 2.79 for the last 200 days.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.90 and a Gross Margin at +2.70. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.68.

Return on Total Capital for RYAM is now -3.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.91. Additionally, RYAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] managed to generate an average of -$29,652 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 255.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RYAM.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $296 million, or 71.90% of RYAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RYAM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,050,671, which is approximately 8.45% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 4,344,216 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.5 million in RYAM stocks shares; and DDD PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $28.73 million in RYAM stock with ownership of nearly 1.542% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [NYSE:RYAM] by around 3,329,333 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 2,395,959 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 36,479,844 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,205,136 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RYAM stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 329,717 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 495,049 shares during the same period.