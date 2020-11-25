Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT] is -18.77% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Qutoutiao Inc. [NASDAQ: QTT] traded at a high on 11/24/20, posting a 14.94 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.77. The company report on October 19, 2020 that Lawsuits Filed Against BIDU, QTT And BLNK – Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4721090 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Qutoutiao Inc. stands at 8.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.84%.

The market cap for QTT stock reached $789.12 million, with 288.54 million shares outstanding and 165.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, QTT reached a trading volume of 4721090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QTT shares is $3.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QTT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Qutoutiao Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2019, representing the official price target for Qutoutiao Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qutoutiao Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for QTT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88.

How has QTT stock performed recently?

Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.90. With this latest performance, QTT shares gained by 19.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QTT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.19 for Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.38, while it was recorded at 2.46 for the last single week of trading, and 2.98 for the last 200 days.

Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.43 and a Gross Margin at +70.41. Qutoutiao Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.27.

Return on Total Capital for QTT is now -205.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -260.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -649.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -94.56. Additionally, QTT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 220.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT] managed to generate an average of -$132,711 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.96.Qutoutiao Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Qutoutiao Inc. posted -0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -34.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QTT.

Insider trade positions for Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT]

There are presently around $25 million, or 5.60% of QTT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QTT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,548,722, which is approximately 0.224% of the company’s market cap and around 3.25% of the total institutional ownership; CREDIT SUISSE AG/, holding 1,478,301 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.09 million in QTT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.81 million in QTT stock with ownership of nearly 6.778% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qutoutiao Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Qutoutiao Inc. [NASDAQ:QTT] by around 2,451,887 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 2,732,435 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 3,910,442 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,094,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QTT stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 709,625 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,930,918 shares during the same period.