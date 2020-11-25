Phunware Inc. [PHUN] Is Currently 10.32 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ: PHUN] traded at a high on 11/24/20, posting a 10.32 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.71. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Virginia Hospital Center Selects Phunware for Comprehensive Mobile Healthcare Solution.

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, has secured a new Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) win that will give Virginia Hospital Center Health System (VHC) in Arlington, Virginia, a new digital front door on mobile in support of more than 850,000 square-feet of indoor medical space.

“VHC is excited to work with Phunware to bring a myriad of services into one cohesive mobile app to the VHC community,” said Mike Mistretta, Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Virginia Hospital Center. “This technology will provide ease of access for our patients from scheduling appointments, getting care through remote telehealth services and messaging providers to helping patients navigate to scheduled appointments throughout the VHC campus. Our goal is to provide an enhanced level of convenience and care to our patients.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6178871 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Phunware Inc. stands at 9.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.19%.

The market cap for PHUN stock reached $33.21 million, with 44.30 million shares outstanding and 39.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, PHUN reached a trading volume of 6178871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Phunware Inc. [PHUN]?

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for Phunware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10.

How has PHUN stock performed recently?

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.82. With this latest performance, PHUN shares dropped by -6.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.19 for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7918, while it was recorded at 0.6791 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9937 for the last 200 days.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Phunware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]

There are presently around $1 million, or 9.40% of PHUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 541,596, which is approximately 37.286% of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 356,730 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.25 million in PHUN stocks shares; and STA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.16 million in PHUN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ:PHUN] by around 428,727 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 3,398,373 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,798,075 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,029,025 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHUN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 252,361 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 3,152,613 shares during the same period.