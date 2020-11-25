Newpark Resources Inc. [NR] fell -72.09% so far this year. What now?

Newpark Resources Inc. [NYSE: NR] jumped around 0.13 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.75 at the close of the session, up 8.02%. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Newpark Resources Receives NYSE Continued Listing Standard Notice.

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) (“Newpark” or the “Company”) announced that it received formal notice on November 4, 2020 from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) of non-compliance with NYSE continued listing standards. Newpark received the notice because the average closing price of its shares fell below the minimum of $1.00 per share during a consecutive 30 trading-day period. The Company is in compliance with all other NYSE continued listing standards.

Newpark intends to cure the deficiency and regain compliance with NYSE’s listing standard. In general, the NYSE rules provide a period of six months from the date of the formal NYSE notice to regain compliance with the minimum share price criteria. Compliance with the NYSE listing standard can be attained at any time during the six-month cure period if a company’s shares have a closing price of at least $1.00 per share on the last trading day of any calendar month along with an average closing price of at least $1.00 per share over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of that month.

Newpark Resources Inc. stock is now -72.09% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NR Stock saw the intraday high of $1.81 and lowest of $1.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.40, which means current price is +169.23% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, NR reached a trading volume of 4229161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Newpark Resources Inc. [NR]?

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Newpark Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Newpark Resources Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newpark Resources Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for NR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for NR in the course of the last twelve months was 4.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has NR stock performed recently?

Newpark Resources Inc. [NR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.60. With this latest performance, NR shares gained by 110.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.89 for Newpark Resources Inc. [NR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0740, while it was recorded at 1.6520 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7284 for the last 200 days.

Newpark Resources Inc. [NR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newpark Resources Inc. [NR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.75 and a Gross Margin at +16.59. Newpark Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.58.

Return on Total Capital for NR is now 3.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newpark Resources Inc. [NR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.16. Additionally, NR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newpark Resources Inc. [NR] managed to generate an average of -$5,885 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Newpark Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for Newpark Resources Inc. [NR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Newpark Resources Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NR.

Insider trade positions for Newpark Resources Inc. [NR]

There are presently around $132 million, or 84.10% of NR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,949,782, which is approximately 0.421% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, holding 8,193,363 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.34 million in NR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.98 million in NR stock with ownership of nearly -28.625% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newpark Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Newpark Resources Inc. [NYSE:NR] by around 6,669,539 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 8,225,550 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 60,263,650 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,158,739 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NR stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,570 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 836,671 shares during the same period.