Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO] Is Currently -4.76 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Mustang Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: MBIO] loss -4.76% or -0.16 points to close at $3.20 with a heavy trading volume of 2042725 shares. The company report on November 24, 2020 that Mustang Bio Announces Positive Opinion from the European Medicines Agency on Orphan Drug Designation for Its Lentiviral Gene Therapy for the Treatment of X-linked Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (“XSCID”).

Mustang Bio, Inc. (“Mustang”) (NASDAQ: MBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating ’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases, announced that the European Commission (“EC”) issued a positive opinion on its application for Orphan Drug Designation for Mustang’s lentiviral gene therapy for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency (“XSCID”), also known as bubble boy disease. The Designation applies both to MB-107 for the treatment of newly diagnosed infants between two months and two years of age and to MB-207 for the treatment of patients who have been previously treated with hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (“HSCT”) and for whom re-treatment is indicated. The European Medicines Agency (“EMA”) previously granted Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product classification to MB-107 in April 2020. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) also previously granted Rare Pediatric Disease and Orphan Drug Designations to MB-107 and MB-207, as well as Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy Designation to MB-107.

Trading Powerhouse Gifts 12 Stock Market Lessons For Free Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Orphan Drug Designation in the European Union (“EU”) is granted by the European Commission based on a positive opinion issued by the European Medicines Agency Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (EMA COMP). To qualify, an investigational medicine must be intended to treat a seriously debilitating or life-threatening condition that affects fewer than five in 10,000 people in the EU, and there must be sufficient non-clinical or clinical data to suggest the investigational medicine may produce clinically relevant outcomes. EMA Orphan Drug Designation provides companies with certain benefits and incentives, including protocol assistance, differentiated evaluation procedures for Health Technology Assessments in certain countries, access to a centralized marketing authorization procedure valid in all EU member states, reduced regulatory fees and 10 years of market exclusivity.

It opened the trading session at $3.38, the shares rose to $3.40 and dropped to $3.17, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MBIO points out that the company has recorded -10.36% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -79.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, MBIO reached to a volume of 2042725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Mustang Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2019, representing the official price target for Mustang Bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on MBIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mustang Bio Inc. is set at 0.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41.

Trading performance analysis for MBIO stock

Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.61. With this latest performance, MBIO shares gained by 20.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.15 for Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.11, while it was recorded at 3.22 for the last single week of trading, and 3.12 for the last 200 days.

Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for MBIO is now -88.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.06. Additionally, MBIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO] managed to generate an average of -$909,588 per employee.Mustang Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mustang Bio Inc. posted -0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -61.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBIO.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO]

There are presently around $54 million, or 26.30% of MBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MBIO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,330,521, which is approximately 21.528% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 1,775,278 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.68 million in MBIO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.0 million in MBIO stock with ownership of nearly -1.128% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mustang Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Mustang Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:MBIO] by around 4,845,569 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 3,053,118 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 8,911,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,809,890 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MBIO stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 787,522 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,476,322 shares during the same period.